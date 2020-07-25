Одна из жительниц Нью-Йорка настолько очарована читающими мужчинами, что посвятила им профиль в Instagram под названием Hot Dudes Reading ("горячие парни читают"), где публикует сделанные снимки.

Автор снимает их повсюду - в метро, парках, кафе. Судя по всему, герои постов даже не подозревают, что поневоле стали моделями. Среди них есть белые и темнокожие, атлетически сложенные и худощавые, гладко выбритые и бородатые - в общем очень и очень разные (есть даже священник). Но всех объединяет книга в руках и увлеченные чтением взгляд.

Аккаунт уже завоевал немалую популярность, у него более 1,2 миллиона подписчиков. При этом автор снимков делает к ним остроумные подписи, вызывающие живой отклик. И нельзя не согласиться, мужчины с книгой действительно привлекательны. Как тут не вспомнить фразу Smart is the new sexy (Ум - это новая сексуальность) - девиз культового ситкома "Теория большого взрыва", возродившего широкий интерес к науке.