В режиме самоизоляции страдают не только люди, которые не могут пойти в салон, чтобы сделать стрижку, но и домашние питомцы.
Некоторые хозяева самоотверженно решились и, взяв в руки ножницы, попытались навести красоту своим собакам. Снимки экспериментов, которые владельцы животных затем публикуют в социальных сетях, однозначно говорят, что животные очень, очень недовольны. И мы их прекрасно понимаем. Думаем, что на месте собак хозяева за такую стрижку запросто устроили бы хорошую взбучку парикмахеру.
Печальной участи не избежал и пес Капитана Америка - актера Криса Эванса. "Я убедил его, что знаю, что делаю, - написал артист в Twitter. - Сначала он был настроен скептично, но с помощью некоторых приемов я все же убедил его согласиться. И сразу что-то пошло не так. Думаю, некоторые вещи все же лучше оставить профессионалам. (Он пока не видел себя в зеркале. Я сказал, что он выглядит прекрасно)"
HELP ME!! My Mom did my grooming. I was in desperate need about 4 weeks ago... I look like a chinchilla! pic.twitter.com/6IETaPwjlZ— Havoc the Havanese (@HavoctheHav) April 4, 2020
Trevor wasn’t happy with his new coiffure either. pic.twitter.com/4TvMSaxIxg— Dotty Teapot (@DottyTeapot1) May 1, 2020
ion think my dog likes his haircut.. pic.twitter.com/WCtwLw3afJ— Hoe Exotic (@MinGzDaKing) April 24, 2020
For the first time ever, I gave my dog a haircut. It went about how you would have expected. pic.twitter.com/C06kvg4OZO— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) April 9, 2020
This pic my neighbor sent me of him fucking up his dog’s home haircut bc of the quarantine is killing me. Coronavirus already having unexpected casualties pic.twitter.com/4I0snJrjSb— Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) March 21, 2020
my mum decided to ‘try grooming the dog’ today and i don’t think he will ever trust a human again pic.twitter.com/HPLmV8CeL9— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) May 3, 2020
my dad made me dog look like a lion pic.twitter.com/xp2jti9daZ— portia (@portiamccreadie) May 3, 2020
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020