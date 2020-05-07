В режиме самоизоляции страдают не только люди, которые не могут пойти в салон, чтобы сделать стрижку, но и домашние питомцы.

Некоторые хозяева самоотверженно решились и, взяв в руки ножницы, попытались навести красоту своим собакам. Снимки экспериментов, которые владельцы животных затем публикуют в социальных сетях, однозначно говорят, что животные очень, очень недовольны. И мы их прекрасно понимаем. Думаем, что на месте собак хозяева за такую стрижку запросто устроили бы хорошую взбучку парикмахеру.

Печальной участи не избежал и пес Капитана Америка - актера Криса Эванса. "Я убедил его, что знаю, что делаю, - написал артист в Twitter. - Сначала он был настроен скептично, но с помощью некоторых приемов я все же убедил его согласиться. И сразу что-то пошло не так. Думаю, некоторые вещи все же лучше оставить профессионалам. (Он пока не видел себя в зеркале. Я сказал, что он выглядит прекрасно)"

HELP ME!! My Mom did my grooming. I was in desperate need about 4 weeks ago... I look like a chinchilla! pic.twitter.com/6IETaPwjlZ

Trevor wasn’t happy with his new coiffure either. pic.twitter.com/4TvMSaxIxg

For the first time ever, I gave my dog a haircut. It went about how you would have expected. pic.twitter.com/C06kvg4OZO

This pic my neighbor sent me of him fucking up his dog’s home haircut bc of the quarantine is killing me. Coronavirus already having unexpected casualties pic.twitter.com/4I0snJrjSb

my mum decided to ‘try grooming the dog’ today and i don’t think he will ever trust a human again pic.twitter.com/HPLmV8CeL9

my dad made me dog look like a lion pic.twitter.com/xp2jti9daZ

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.

(He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020