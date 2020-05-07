instagram.com/hopperpupper
В режиме самоизоляции страдают не только люди, которые не могут пойти в салон, чтобы сделать стрижку, но и домашние питомцы.

Некоторые хозяева самоотверженно решились и, взяв в руки ножницы, попытались навести красоту своим собакам. Снимки экспериментов, которые владельцы животных затем публикуют в социальных сетях, однозначно говорят, что животные очень, очень недовольны. И мы их прекрасно понимаем. Думаем, что на месте собак хозяева за такую стрижку запросто устроили бы хорошую взбучку парикмахеру.

Печальной участи не избежал и пес Капитана Америка - актера Криса Эванса. "Я убедил его, что знаю, что делаю, - написал артист в Twitter. - Сначала он был настроен скептично, но с помощью некоторых приемов я все же убедил его согласиться. И сразу что-то пошло не так. Думаю, некоторые вещи все же лучше оставить профессионалам. (Он пока не видел себя в зеркале. Я сказал, что он выглядит прекрасно)"

