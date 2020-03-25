ФОТО: За стеклом. Трогательные снимки из разных уголков мира о том, как люди общаются в карантине
Foto: Reuters/Scanpix

Человек, как известно, социальное животное. И никакие социальные сети не могут заменить полноценного общения.

В условиях пандемии, когда миллионы людей оказались в карантине, надо как-то обходиться без привычных дружеских объятий и поцелуев в щечку. Но видеть своих любимых и близких и знать, что с ними все в порядке - уже немало.

В Сети люди делятся фотографиями, на которых люди, соблюдающие карантин, выражают друг другу любовь и поддержку через стеклянные двери и окна - мужья и жены, внуки и деды, друзья.

Husband and wife on first line of defense against Coronavirus. Finally meet for couple minutes. from r/pics

Granddaughter telling grandfather the news of her engagement from r/pics


жизнь в карантине
