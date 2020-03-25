ФОТО: За стеклом. Трогательные снимки из разных уголков мира о том, как люди общаются в карантине

Человек, как известно, социальное животное. И никакие социальные сети не могут заменить полноценного общения.

В условиях пандемии, когда миллионы людей оказались в карантине, надо как-то обходиться без привычных дружеских объятий и поцелуев в щечку. Но видеть своих любимых и близких и знать, что с ними все в порядке - уже немало.

В Сети люди делятся фотографиями, на которых люди, соблюдающие карантин, выражают друг другу любовь и поддержку через стеклянные двери и окна - мужья и жены, внуки и деды, друзья.

Good news! Remember the young Chinese nurse working in isolation ward in fighting #COVID19 kissed her boyfriend through glass door? They are getting married! Thank you for what you have done & Wish you a lifetime of love & happiness! ❤️ @MaryMillben @BmarshallCGTN @IkaFerrerGotic pic.twitter.com/aMQiS4S6o4 — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) March 21, 2020

This is the most adorable thing I’ve seen so far today from a friend of mine! 💙

Remember. #SelfIsolation doesn’t have to be lonely if managed correctly! @GMB @itvanglia @itvnews pic.twitter.com/PuvbXduXw6

— Chris Page - Weatherman (@ChrisPage90) March 18, 2020

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020

Nurse helping fight coronavirus kisses one-year-old son through glass window

Chen Ruixue hadn't seen her son in nearly a month as she worked in the coronavirus isolation unit at Xinyang No.4 People's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/UMsUP1xEpl

— SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh (@Hafizul_Islam_M) February 27, 2020



