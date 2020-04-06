ФОТО: Искусство в самоизоляции. Шедевры из туалетной бумаги, овощей и собак

Калифорнийский Музей Гетти на прошлой неделе запустил новый челлендж в соцсетях, призвав людей воссоздавать художественные шедевры из подручных предметов.
Сотрудники музея первыми опубликовали свои версии знаменитых работ, а несколько дней спустя творчество захватило весь мир. И вот что из этого получилось.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @between.artandquarantine The wonderful@gettymuseum issued a challenge on Social media to re-create your favorite art using just three objects lying around home. Here are a few for inspiration The challenge was inspired by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam &@between.artandquarantine The Getty has adapted with the invitation to use digitized and downloadable artworks from Getty’s online collection. I nominate @jimmyfallon & @portiaderossi @to take the Getty challenge #artist #create #fun #kids #distraction #history #sustainableliving #eco #free #betweenartandquarantine #plasticfree #breakfree #tussenkunstenquarataine#purplecarrot
View this post on Instagram
Pablo Picasso - Woman in yellow chair 1932 - Woman with toilet paper and paper towel sheet in yellow chair 2020 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine #toiletpaper #toiletpaperart #toiletpaperlady2020 #toiletpaperwoman2020 #covidart #recreateart @tussenkunstenquarantaine @gettymuseum #picasso #womaninyellowchair
View this post on Instagram
He loved color and he let it show. @gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine
View this post on Instagram
La Bellissima Mona Lisa e Daniele Mono Leso. #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarataine Museums Ask People To Recreate Famous Paintings With Anything They Can Find At Home. #arte #funny #copy #imitation #challenge #challengeaccepted #museum #quarantine #quarantenachallenge #color #italy #sardegna #sardinia #passatempo #artist #artattack
View this post on Instagram
My household took on the challenge, @gettymuseum! Here's our take on #TheScream by #edvardmunch featuring our 8yo! Thanks for the inspiration! And thanks @moni_luv129 for sharing the article about this fun challenge! #fortheloveofart #betweenartandquarantine #quarantinelife #art #artist #keepembusy #kids #kidart #artsykids #tussenkunstenquarantaine #artfamily
View this post on Instagram
#Quarantineboredom #gettymuseum #betweenartandquarantine #raffaello #tmnt
View this post on Instagram
@gettymuseum Frida recreation challenge! Collaboration with @melmusu 💯View this post on Instagram
That's how people look at the time of #quarantine and #homeoffice 😅 Art challenge @tussenkunstenquarantaine 🎨 Ivan Kramskoi "Christ in the Desert", 1872 🖼 ⠀ "Миша на карантине" vs "Христос в пустыне" 😅 В рамках артчелленджа #tussenkunstenquarantaine ⠀ #artchallenge #kramskoi #christ #gettymuseumchallenge #betweenartandquarantine #isolationcreation #stayathomechallenge #якартина #музейдома #изоизоляция #museumathome #крамской #артчеллендж #христосвпустыне #искусствоприходитвкаждыйдом #карантин #оставайсядома #stayathome #stayhome #wirbleibenzuhause #isolation #art #picoftheday #третьяковка #третьяковскаягалерея #fineart #germany
View this post on Instagram
Мы всей семьей в восторге от #изоизоляция и решили присоединиться к воссозданию известных картин! Наш дебют - Рафаэль Санти «Донна Велата» (Дама с покрывалом) 1515-16г. В нашем варианте «Лена со скатертями»)) . #art #raphael #lavelata #palatinegallery #palazzopitti #florence @tussenkunstenquarantaine #tussenkunstenquarantaine #covidclassics #сфоткайтипарембрандт #betweenartandquarantine