ФОТО: Искусство в самоизоляции. Шедевры из туалетной бумаги, овощей и собак
Foto: Publicitātes attēli

Калифорнийский Музей Гетти на прошлой неделе запустил новый челлендж в соцсетях, призвав людей воссоздавать художественные шедевры из подручных предметов.

РекламаЗакрыть

Сотрудники музея первыми опубликовали свои версии знаменитых работ, а несколько дней спустя творчество захватило весь мир. И вот что из этого получилось.

View this post on Instagram

He loved color and he let it show. @gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine
A post shared by Amy Handler (@handleramy) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT
View this post on Instagram

#Quarantineboredom #gettymuseum #betweenartandquarantine #raffaello #tmnt
A post shared by Sebastiano Lupica (@heidi_hesse) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:50am PDT
View this post on Instagram

@gettymuseum Frida recreation challenge! Collaboration with @melmusu 💯
View this post on Instagram

That's how people look at the time of #quarantine and #homeoffice 😅 Art challenge @tussenkunstenquarantaine 🎨 Ivan Kramskoi "Christ in the Desert", 1872 🖼 ⠀ "Миша на карантине" vs "Христос в пустыне" 😅 В рамках артчелленджа #tussenkunstenquarantaine ⠀ #artchallenge #kramskoi #christ #gettymuseumchallenge #betweenartandquarantine #isolationcreation #stayathomechallenge #якартина #музейдома #изоизоляция #museumathome #крамской #артчеллендж #христосвпустыне #искусствоприходитвкаждыйдом #карантин #оставайсядома #stayathome #stayhome #wirbleibenzuhause #isolation #art #picoftheday #третьяковка #третьяковскаягалерея #fineart #germany
A post shared by Germany. Travel. Motherhood (@julia_orenbakh) on Apr 4, 2020 at 6:48am PDT
View this post on Instagram

Мы всей семьей в восторге от #изоизоляция и решили присоединиться к воссозданию известных картин! Наш дебют - Рафаэль Санти «Донна Велата» (Дама с покрывалом) 1515-16г. В нашем варианте «Лена со скатертями»)) . #art #raphael #lavelata #palatinegallery #palazzopitti #florence @tussenkunstenquarantaine #tussenkunstenquarantaine #covidclassics #сфоткайтипарембрандт #betweenartandquarantine

A post shared by Lara Babayan (@larababayan) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:52am PDT

РекламаЗакрыть
РекламаЗакрыть

Source

DELFI Showtime

Sharing Options

3

Source

DELFI Showtime

Tags

жизнь в карантине
Опубликованные материалы и любая их часть охраняются авторским правом в соответствии с Законом об авторском праве, и их использование без согласия издателя запрещено. Более подробная информация здесь.

Comment Form