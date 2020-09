Театр Metropolitan Opera в Нью-Йорке отменил сезон 2020-21

View this post on Instagram

We regret to inform you that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the entirety of the 2020–21 season, based on the advice of health officials who advise the Met and Lincoln Center. We want nothing more than to get back to creating operatic magic as only the Met can, but the safety of our company and the audience we serve must come first. In the meantime, we are pleased to be able to announce the Met’s 2021–22 season, which will open September 27, 2021. Learn more at metopera.org/updates. #MetOpera #Opera #NYC

