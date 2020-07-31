ФОТО: Топлесс-карантин. Памела Андерсон обнародовала откровенные снимки
Foto: EPA/LETA

Модель и актриса Памела Андерсон опубликовала в социальных сетях несколько откровенных снимков, сопроводив их подписью "карантин".

Один из постов она посвятила журналу Playboy, вспомнив, что до съемок в издании была очень стеснительной и неуверенной в себе. "Я думала, что никто меня не любит, - написала Андерсон. - Это было ужасное чувство".

Quarintine 🌸

I was a painfully shy girl. I was insecure about the way I looked. I felt nobody loved me- it was a terrible feeling. I took a risk - I agreed to do @playboy - I was literally the girl next door. Mr Hefner called me the DNA of the magazine ... I conquered my fear. It set me free. I’m a free spirit. sometimes those old feelings creep in and I know that I need to be bold and brave in all I do. I meditate. I pray to a feminine spirit. For all women. I push though. I don’t complain. I make lemons out of lemonade. I wish you empowerment- it may seem silly at times but every decision decides our course / we are programmed. I am grateful that I am respected and get to be me. I would never sell my soul. I’m on a journey of self discovery. Sexy is something I feel naturally driven towards... it’s fun. Sensual is never explicit- Its mysterious. I have boundaries and protection. I think of all young women on social media. And I pray for their strength, health and security. Emotionally and physically. #filpthescript 🌸 @jasmindotcom today live 16h PST

