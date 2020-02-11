Новорожденная дочь Миллы Йовович страдает от тяжелой формы желтухи
Foto: Scanpix/LETA

Актриса Милла Йовович рассказала о болезни новорожденной дочки Ошин в Instagram.

По словам Йовович, у девочки тяжелая форма желтухи новорожденных, и в течение первых нескольких дней ей регулярно приходится возить ребенка в больницу. На новом снимке в Instagram актрисы ее средняя дочь кормит Ошин из бутылочки. Йовович объяснила, что ей приходится сцеживать молоко, чтобы девочка съела больше.

Также актриса призналась, что ей больно видеть царапины на пятках малышки, оставшиеся после сдачи крови на анализы.

44-летняя звезда "Обители зла" родила третью дочь в начале февраля.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

There's nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can't get enough of "her sweet little baby" and feeds her whenever she can. I've had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn't been able to kick, so we've been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she'll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we've had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they've taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she's all better.🤞🏼

Публикация от Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) 10 Фев 2020 в 1:26 PST

