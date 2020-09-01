Поп-исполнитель Эд Ширан впервые стал отцом

Поп-исполнитель Эд Ширан и его супруга Черри Сиборн впервые стали родителями.
Об этом Эд Ширан сообщил у себя в Instagram, опубликовав фото носочков новорожденной. Девочку назвали Лира Антарктика Сиборн Ширан. "Мы в нее совершенно влюблены. Мама и малыш чувствуют себя прекрасно, мы на седьмом небе от счастья", — написал музыкант.
О том, что Ширан станет отцом, стало известно несколько недель назад.
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x