Поп-исполнитель Эд Ширан впервые стал отцом
Foto: EPA/Scanpix/LETA

Поп-исполнитель Эд Ширан и его супруга Черри Сиборн впервые стали родителями.

close-ad
Продолжение статьи находится под рекламой
Реклама

Об этом Эд Ширан сообщил у себя в Instagram, опубликовав фото носочков новорожденной. Девочку назвали Лира Антарктика Сиборн Ширан. "Мы в нее совершенно влюблены. Мама и малыш чувствуют себя прекрасно, мы на седьмом небе от счастья", — написал музыкант.

О том, что Ширан станет отцом, стало известно несколько недель назад.

Теперь у нас есть Телеграм-канал Rus.Delfi.lv с самыми свежими новостями Латвии. Подписывайтесь и будьте всегда в курсе!

Source

Sharing Options

0

Source

Опубликованные материалы и любая их часть охраняются авторским правом в соответствии с Законом об авторском праве, и их использование без согласия издателя запрещено. Более подробная информация здесь.

Comment Form

Твой банк в твоих руках
DELFI Brand Studio Читайте также
Продолжая модернизацию погрузочно-разгрузочной инфраструктуры, в Рижском порту открыт новый контейнерный кран
Международное сотрудничество — наиболее эффективный способ борьбы с киберпреступностью
Новое транспортное соединение с Кундзиньсалой уменьшит заторы и повысит конкурентоспособность порта
Выходные в Паланге для всей семьи: куда податься, что посмотреть и чем заняться
Размяться в Вентспилсе: идеи для активных и спортивных выходных
В Рижском порту в самом разгаре сезон перевалки зерна
Как уберечь свой смартфон Huawei от кибератак
Tecт: можете ли вы назвать себя #смарт-покупателем?