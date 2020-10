Сапоги и обнаженка: странные призывы звезд голосовать на выборах раздражают американцев

View this post on Instagram

Hi! Today is National Voter Registration Day! This years election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE! To register to vote click the link in my bio ✨

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:04am PDT