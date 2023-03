Хотите путешествовать по Европе? Евросоюз раздает 35 тысяч проездных на поезда

The next application round of #DiscoverEU is open!

If you:

✅ were born between 1 July 2004 – 30 June 2005

✅ are a legal resident of 🇪🇺 or 🇮🇸 🇱🇮 🇲🇰 🇳🇴 🇷🇸 🇹🇷

Time is ticking, apply before 29 March! ➡ https://t.co/MgFoJwbuRj pic.twitter.com/HPl14uwyxn