Дизайнер подвенечного платья Меган Маркл опубликовала неизвестные снимки свадебной церемонии

В апреле этого года стало известно, что Клэр Уэйт Келлер покидает пост креативного директора Givenchy — она была первой и пока единственной женщиной-художественным руководителем легендарного бренда. Одним из наиболее знаковых моментов в период ее работы стала свадьба будущей герцогини Сассекской Меган Маркл — именно Келлер была автором ее подвенечного наряда.
Информация о том, что Клэр Уэйт Келлер уходит, появилась в официальном аккаунте бренда 10 апреля. Расставание прошло мирно со словами благодарности в адрес друг друга. Информации о том, кто займет вакантную должность и чем займется сама Келлер, пока нет.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The House of Givenchy and Clare Waight Keller announce the end of their collaboration. Givenchy wants to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her creative leadership, in contribution to our latest chapter 🖤 Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, states: "I want to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her contribution to Givenchy's latest chapter. Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the Maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance. I wish Clare all the best in her future endeavors."
Широкой публике имя дизайнера стало известно после того, как было объявлено, что именно она будет автором свадебного платья для Меган Маркл. 19 мая 2018 года внимание миллионов людей было приковано к нему. Многим оно показалось слишком скромным для королевского торжества.
Накануне второй годовщины свадьбы Гарри и Меган дизайнер опубликовала в своем профиле Instagram трогательный пост, объяснив, что ровно два года назад в этот день состоялась финальная примерка "очень секретного платья".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
По словам Уэйт Келлер, свадебное платье — это один из самых изысканных и красивых моментов не только для дизайнера, но и для женщины, которая тоже была невестой. "Так много чувственности в процессе, который вытекает из понимания эмоций, которые испытывает невеста. Это уникальный опыт, если вы сами прошли через это, как я, на моей свадьбе с любимым мужем 20 лет назад. Я отчетливо помнила каждый момент и понимала важность каждой детали и решения. Ведь это не просто платье, это — воплощение мечты, о которой вы будете вспоминать годами".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex - the past three years has flown by, and so such beauty has come into my life in so many ways. The teams that I have built of very talented designers, the skilled technicians and artisans I have worked with, and more importantly the friendships that have been made. One that started just 6 months into my role at Givenchy was with Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex. From the very beginning everything felt different from what I would have expected. She was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely disarming and joyful in every way. We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments. But above it all is a connection between two people that come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them. @givenchyofficial #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle
Дизайнер пояснила, что в создании образа Меган она руководствовалась двумя основными принципами — это чистота и простота: "Очень важно почувствовать того, для кого вы создаете образ, и счастье, если процесс приводит к невероятно красивым отношениям доверия и близости. Через несколько часов разговоров, встреч и исследований, постепенно все кусочки истории сложились".
Келлер раскрывает, что для Меган было важно "запечатлеть классическую красоту вне времени": "Это должна была быть очень личная церемония с таким большим количеством деталей, которые отражали бы как наследие жениха и невесты, так и их уникальную способность быть невероятно вовлеченными, подлинными и щедрыми".
Напомним, что 8 января 2020 года Гарри и Меган опубликовали официальное заявление, в котором говорилось, что пара намерена сложить с себя королевские обязанности, дабы сосредоточиться на своей семье.