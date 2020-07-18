ФОТО: Музеи устроили интернет-битву лучших поп среди экспонатов
Многие музеи, оказавшиеся закрытыми из-за пандемии коронавируса, конечно, скучают по посетителям, однако оказались богаты на выдумки. Например, недавно с подачи Йоркширского музея в соцсетях прошел необычный конкурс на лучшую попу среди экспонатов.

Похоже, что сотрудники Йоркширского музея могут претендовать на титул самых креативных. Пару месяцев назад они уже запустили в соцсетях флешмоб с самыми страшными экспонатами. (о нем мы тоже писали). И вот - новый конкурс Best Museum Bum ("Лучшие музейные ягодицы").

Музеи разных стран с радостью откликнулись, показав, что им есть чем гордиться. Японский Мемориальный музей Ота представил работу знаменитого художника Кацусика Хокусая с изображением борцов сумо.


Британский Национальный музей доспехов предложил проследить 20-летний прогресс монарха Генриха VIII по росту размеров его доспехов.


Йоркская Галерея искусств ответила попой пьяной рыбы (работа художницы Памелы Мэй И Лян).


Разумеется, в списке конкурсантов оказалось множество художественных полотен и скульптур с атлетически сложенными героями древних мифов, а также чучела животных и даже анатомические модели из научных музеев и старые открытки. Ну а победителем, по версии организаторов флешмоба, стал... обычный шмель. Потому что у него милая пушистая попка.

