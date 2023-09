Countries newly elected by #IAEAGC to serve on the 35-member Board of Governors for 2023–2024:

🇩🇿 Algeria

🇦🇲 Armenia

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇧🇫 Burkina Faso

🇪🇨 Ecuador

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇰🇷 Republic of Korea

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇵🇾 Paraguay

🇪🇸 Spain

🇺🇦 Ukraine

