The 🇪🇺 received over 1.1 million asylum applications in 2023.

🔵 Top receiving countries were 🇩🇪🇫🇷🇪🇸🇮🇹

🔵 Main nationalities were 🇸🇾🇦🇫🇹🇷🇻🇪🇨🇴

🔵 EU+ recognition rate rose to 43%

Read EUAA's 📊 Latest #AsylumTrends at 📄 https://t.co/ogWULcIvf4 to discover more.