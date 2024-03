Over 100 million

That’s how many women and girls could be lifted out of poverty.

Let’s call on governments to improve women’s and girls’ access to:

📚 Education

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family planning

💰 ️Fair and equal wages

Our press release on #IWD2024: https://t.co/njpn6CViZY#InvestInWomen pic.twitter.com/RZGhO2HOIs